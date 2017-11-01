Judge Jeanine - Racism Rises Once Again
Good afternoon, I'm still reporting on: Judge Jeanine - Racism Rises Once Again, 2331 Synopsis: This ongoing coup is not just a coup d'état against the President of the United States. As time passes we see that this has far broader implications. This is a coup against America and all it stands for. With the upcoming criminal prosecution of top officials of the FBI a real possibility, dems are becoming so desperate that their shift to the left now attempts to sell cop hatred and racism right out in the open. [nsert] I don't know what political consultants convinced the Democrat party that this is the way to go, but how did they go from calling Trump a racist to openly calling for the death of all white males in one week's time? Will promoting hatred of whites, cops and men work? Impossible! America has just spent the last 5 decades naming, then eradicating racism from the American body politic. Anti-black racists have been painted as evil incarnate since the 1950s. There is just no way any significant portion of the voting electorate is going to do a 180 like this. Basing a blue wave on hatred of cops and white men is a 10% vote getter – tops. It's nothing but pure evil and has no place in American politics, and frankly, I'm stunned that I even have to write about it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
