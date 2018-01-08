Japanese researchers have invented a mind-controlled third arm
Researchers have successfully taught volunteers to use a mind-controlled robotic arm to carry out two separate tasks simultaneously. On a visit to the Advance Telecommunications Research Institute International laboratory in Kyoto, developer Shuichi Nishio explained that the invention could increase humans' productivity as well as cognitive skills. Cyborgs of the future could even have a fifth or even sixth limb! During the trial, engineers asked people to perform a task with their own limbs, while also using a third robotic limb - referred to as supernumerary robotic limbs (SRLs) - separate from their body. The results appear to be successful with the majority managing the task after several attempts.
Posted by Bob Chapman
