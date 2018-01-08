Is EOS a Pedocoin and Is Alan Greenspan Satoshi? Bix vs. Berwick
Jeff Berwick argues some points about EOS with Bix Weir, topics include: is EOS centralized? issues around Brock Pierce and accusations of 'pedophilia', the 4 billion dollar EOS ICO, token inflation, the EOS voting structure, Brock Pierce and Tether, Bitfinex and rehypothecation, STEEM transactions, ease of adoption in EOS, Ethereum and Crypto Kitties, Peter Thiel invests in EOS, EOS mutability, who is Satoshi Nakamoto? Alan Greenspan's and the evolution of computer trading, the need for sound money, Litecoin and the lightning network, the TDV Investment Summit and Anarchapulco 2019
