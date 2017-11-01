Is Brexit definitely going to happen?

On 29 March 2019 Britain will officially leave the European Union. It's a historic moment, no country has ever left the EU before. But some campaigners believe it's not too late to stop Brexit from happening. Are they right? And how would it work anyway? The Guardian's political correspondent Jessica Elgot explores whether Brexit is in fact inevitable
