Iran: From Theocracy to Regional Superpower?
Following years in isolation, Iran has reentered the international stage — which for some is cause for alarm. Tehran is now engaging in dialogue and has agreed to curb its nuclear program. But it is also involved in wars in Syria and Yemen - running the risk of upsetting the sensibilities of old enemies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia and the US. Donald Trump has now ditched the Iran nuclear deal. The consequences for the Iranian economy, international trade relations and the balance of power in the Middle East remains as yet unclear. Does Iran have expansionist ambitions - not just military, but also political and economic? Or is it merely seeking to secure its borders and autonomy, and ward off the crises that are destabilizing the Middle East?
Posted by Bob Chapman
