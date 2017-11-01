Inner Earth Civilizations Exist and I Can Prove It
The word “Agartha” is of Buddhist origin. True Buddhists fervently believe in this subterranean empire, which they say has millions of inhabitants and many cities, including the capital Shamballah, where a Supreme Ruler dwells. They believe the Dalai Lama is his terrestrial representative, and his messages are transmitted to the lamas for thousands of years, These terrestrial inhabitants have lived here, sheltering humanity after terrestrial cataclysms.. The Russian artist, philosopher, and explorer, Nicolas Roerich, published that a Tibetan lama revealed the capital of Tibet was connected by a tunnel with Shamballah, the heart of the Subterranean empire of Aghartha. And that the entrance of this tunnel was guarded by lamas who were sworn to keep its actual whereabouts a secret from outsiders those who are led through this underground passage travel deep into the earth through areas where it becomes so narrow, it can be difficult to pass through.
