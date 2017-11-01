Here's why Q needed everything to pause during the "bad optics" period
RISE up God's Army and fight with warfare prayers. We wrestle not AGAINST flesh but against principalities and powers and rulers of this world's darkness. The battle is the Lord's but God's Army must show up for the fight. Our prayers are powerful weapons of mass destruction to the kingdom. In the mighty name of Jesus bind and rebuke the demonic forces behind the evil God is exposing. With your prayers loose God's warrior angels to fight. Cover our President and military with prayers and the blood of Christ. This is spiritual warfare and it's real. Pray for the children.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
