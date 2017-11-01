Greece is Burning - Blazing Fire Reaches Capital

The whole world is on fire. What isn't burning , is flooding. All blamed on the sheep. "Climate change" , "Global warming". The truth? Geoengineering. (Chemtrails) Directed Energy Weapons. (Laser) Feds with propane torches. (Agenda 21) It has begun. Pushing people into small corals. "Right this way folks!"
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment