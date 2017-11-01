Facebook Gives You A Secret Trust Score!

In this video, Jason Bermas of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Facebook giving its users a secret trust score from 0 to 1 which is based on unknown criteria. Even more disturbing is the fact that you can not request your score and its basis is highly in question. Is this the next step to a social credit score like the one used in China?
