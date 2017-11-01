Eric Eggers – Democrats Plan to Cheat in 2018 Midterms
Eric Eggers author of the new book called “Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election,” says, “I think there is clear evidence that they (Democrats) are actively working to create an environment that makes cheating as possible and as likely as it can be. Let’s put it this way, what Democrats have actively pursued charges of voting fraud? In closing, Eggers says, “The good news is we do have a president like President Trump that is laser focused on the issue, and he is informing quite a few people. . . . The sanctity and security of our elections is absolutely a national security issue.” Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Eric Eggers, author of the new book all about election fraud of the left called “Fraud.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
