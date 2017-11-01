Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

‘Does Australia Have White Privilege?’ | Stefan Molyneux






 What are the biggest issues facing Australia at the moment? Does Australia have white privilege? Should Australia have any limits immigration? Does Australia have adequate political representation for minority groups? Stefan Molyneux took to the streets in Australia to speak with residents about the political issues they believe to be the most important within the country.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...