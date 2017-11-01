Deep State and MSM Will Fight to the Death Against Trump – Paul Craig Roberts
Why is the mainstream media (MSM) and the Deep State fighting so hard against Trump? Economic expert and journalist Dr. Paul Craig Roberts contends, “All this started during the Presidential campaign when Trump started normalizing relations with Russia. It would be good for both of us, both countries. That’s when they cooked this up (Russian collusion with Trump campaign). They said, oh my gosh, we can’t have that. All the money we wallow in, the excuse for it, will be gone. That’s the main factor here, and it’s a huge sum of money. So, they are going to fight to the death over it.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Paul Craig Roberts
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment