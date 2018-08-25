Debunking A Century of War Lies

In the modern age of democracy and volunteer armies, a pretense for war
is required to rally the nation around the flag and motivate the public
to fight. That is why every major conflict is now accompanied by its own
particular bodyguard of lies. From false flag attacks to dehumanization
of the "enemy," here are all the examples you'll need to help debunk a
century of war lies.
