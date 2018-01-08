CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: SECRET SPACE FORCE & DEEP STATE BLACK BUDGET REVEALED! DARK JOURNALIST
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS THE WALL OF SECRECY! In this exciting episode Dark Journalist welcomes back Former Assistant Housing Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts for an in-depth look at her exciting new Solari Report on The Space Economy. Catherine connects the dots between her time in the Government as the Housing Commissioner at HUD and her research on the Missing Trillions which she has traced to a massive infrastructure in Space run with Black Budget money through a network of Pension Funds with a powerful wall of secrecy keeping their shadowy programs out of the reach of the public.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment