ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 8/3/18: Will Johnson, Martin Gottesfeld, Marc Morano, Nick Begich
Date: Friday August 03, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, August 3rd: America Back to Work - Over 155 million are employed in America according to an official Labor Department report that is also President Trump’s 11th record-breaker since he took office 19 months ago. Trump praised factories returning to the US, including steel in Pennsylvania. Also, the New York Times stands by its employee who sent tweets disparaging ‘white people.’ Joining today’s show is the founder of Unite America First Will Johnson discussing his mission to unite America one person at a time. Furthermore, cyber-protestor Dana Gottesfeld discusses her crusade against child endangerment by the politically connected and powerful. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
