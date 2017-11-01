#Canada #SaudiArabia TRUTH! What the #CBC #FakeNews won’t tell you! #FrederictonShooting Update!
CANADA’S RED PILL – August 13th 2018 – While the #SJW #SocialJusticeWarriors in #Canadian #Politics and #Media are telling you that this whole conflict between the two countries is about #HumanRights violations and innocent #Bloggers, why are they completely ignoring the #ForeignMinistry of #SaudiArabi and the reasons they are giving for the situation. Does it have to do with #Trudeau ties to #AgaKhan , is it about #Espionage , #NationalSecurity or #Iran ? Here’s what NOBODY is telling you!! Also an update on #FrederictonShooting!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment