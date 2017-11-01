Breaking: “Shots Fired At US Embassy In Turkey"
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared what he called the "attack on economy" with the attack on the Turkish flag, claiming there's no difference, in Ankara on Monday. He added that the foreign goal is to bring the Turkish nation to its knees "and make it surrender", adding that those behind such plot will soon understand they were mistaken. Ankara and Washington are involved in a diplomatic row over the arrest of Pastor Andrew Brunson. The pastor was arrested two years ago over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdish PKK party and to the Fetullah Gulen movement, which Turkey claims was behind the 2016 attempted coup. A financial shockwave shook Turkey earlier in August, when its currency tumbled more than 16 percent due to the diplomatic rift between two countries. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Turkey, in protest over the detention of Brunson.
Posted by Bob Chapman
