Breaking “Jacksonville Shooting 4 Dead 10 Injured”
Mass Shooting At Madden Video Game Tournament Was Being Streamed Live Online!
Officers are responding to a mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, according to local media. Initial reports say as many as four people have been killed and 10 others injured.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment