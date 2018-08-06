Benjamin Fulford: Secret societies, secret services and religions: The current balance of power
Benjamin Fulford: August 6, 2018
The secret war for the planet earth has been intensifying and is headed for some sort of climax. For that reason, before the autumn battles begin, it’s a good time to look at some of the world’s most important secret societies and the governments, religions, and agendas they are associated with. The first thing people must understand when looking at this issue is that in the real world, spy agencies, secret societies, and armies are subservient to religions. The reason for this is that even though Mao Tse-Tung said, “Power grows from the barrel of a gun,” it really grows from the mind of the person holding the gun. So the battle for the planet earth is really a battle for the hearts and minds of the people who really count during a power struggle—the warriors. Let’s start with the Asian secret societies. Overall, their view right now is that the West has ruled the planet for long enough and now it’s their turn. However, the Asian secret societies, just like their Western counterparts, are divided into several competing groups. The biggest is probably the Hongmen, with 55 million members, mostly located in China and in Asian communities around the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping is a member of this group. It can be seen as a sort of combination between a chamber of commerce and a gangster group. This sort of thing, by the way, is true of Western secret societies, too, because wielding big money and big power requires protection. The Hongmen are closely linked to, but not the same as, the Chinese Communist Party. Their hierarchy is based on meritocracy and not bloodlines. There is a Taiwan-based splinter group as well, but they are losing influence and power due to poor leadership and the betrayal of their March 19th secret pledge.
