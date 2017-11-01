Angry Brazilian mob drives Venezuelan migrants from border town
Brazil is reinforcing its border with Venezuela, following an attack by
angry residents on migrant camps, in retaliation for an alleged attack
on a local merchant. Venezuela's worsening economy has prompted
thousands to leave, with the country's neighbors saying they're
struggling to handle the influx of people. CGTN's Juan Carlos Lamas has
more from Caracas.
