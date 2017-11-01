Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Angry Brazilian mob drives Venezuelan migrants from border town








 Brazil is reinforcing its border with Venezuela, following an attack by angry residents on migrant camps, in retaliation for an alleged attack on a local merchant. Venezuela's worsening economy has prompted thousands to leave, with the country's neighbors saying they're struggling to handle the influx of people. CGTN's Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas.















