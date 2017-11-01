Alex Jones Makes NYT Headlines!

It boggles my mind how established media outlets like Vox, Facebook and NYT think they deserves praise and applause for essentially un-personning Alex Jones. Especially when they're already universally distrusted by the Center and have the Right actively baying for blood. By throwing AJ and InfoWars in the social media gulag, they've essentially signed their own death warrants.
