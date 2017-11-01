Afghan War A 'Total Failure' - Should We 'Privatize' It?
After 17 years of fighting, the US continues to lose the war in slow
motion. Each year the Taliban gains ground. Meanwhile the US spends
billions of dollars, kills untold numbers of civilians, and makes
negative progress. Blackwater founder Erik Prince wants the US to
privatize the war and hire his company to fight it. Is that a viable
solution?
