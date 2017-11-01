Afghan War A 'Total Failure' - Should We 'Privatize' It?

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 After 17 years of fighting, the US continues to lose the war in slow motion. Each year the Taliban gains ground. Meanwhile the US spends billions of dollars, kills untold numbers of civilians, and makes negative progress. Blackwater founder Erik Prince wants the US to privatize the war and hire his company to fight it. Is that a viable solution?














