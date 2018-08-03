3 scenarios for VENEZUELA's future
Venezuela is suffering one of the biggest economic and social catastrophes in modern history. The so-called Bolivarian Revolution, led first by Commander Hugo Chavez and, later, by Nicolas Maduro, has become such a disaster that the whole country has no wealth-creation structure anymore. The situation is so bad that is hard to imagine what could happen to Venezuela. This is why we asked one of the biggest experts on political transitions: Ivan Pilip, former Finance Minister of Czech Republic.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment