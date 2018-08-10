10 Signs Of The Next Great Recession 2018 Dollar Collapse
If the economic collapse occurs, it will happen quickly. No one would predict the exact day but signs are shoving that something strange happening around the globe. For years, experts have been warning about the upcoming economic collapse and next Great Depression. So how bad are things at this moment? I will show you 10 indications in this video that the next major economic collapse could be just around the corner… A dollar collapse is when the value of the U.S. dollar plummets. Anyone who holds dollar-denominated assets will sell them at any cost. That includes foreign governments who own U.S. Treasurys. It also affects foreign exchange futures traders. Last but not least are individual investors. When the crash occurs, these parties will demand assets denominated in anything other than dollars. The collapse of the dollar means that everyone is trying to sell their dollar-denominated assets, and no one wants to buy them. This will drive the value of the dollar down to near zero. It makes hyperinflation look like a day in the park.
