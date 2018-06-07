White South Africans Take Up Arms -- Afrikaners Aim to Counter Gov't Land Grabs, White Genocide
Controversial land reforms in South Africa are raising tensions as the nation's white minority arm themselves to defend their farms against government seizures. One America's Kristian Rouz has the story.
