What's Inside the Moon Documentary Most Shocking Secret Ever Discovered
Now, for the first time, you will hear the truth about our Moon - a truth beyond our wildest imaginings. The fact that it rung like a bell after an impact event suggests the moon is actually hollow, as well as the fact that moon rocks returned dates it at 20 Billion years old! older than our own solar system. So where does it come from...?? The moon is both perfect in shape and elliptical orbit, with craters that while vastly wide are only a fraction of the depth they should be - that is unless you observe that the moon is indeed a hard outer shield with a protected and possibly interior. When you find out what is inside our satellite you will find out why this is the the biggest secret in history. Watch mind provoking, eye opening, educational, awesome and strange documentaries by subscribing and of course hit the bell button at the top tight of the screen. We will make each film expand the horizons of the viewers open to learning more about the world. We hope you will discover many facts you may have been previously unaware of in this very educational Mysterious Moon Documentary.
