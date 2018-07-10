The SAFEST Place to Live & How to Make an INCOME Anywhere | Jerry Robinson (ENCORE)
Where is the Best Place to Live When Things Fall Apart? And how will you make an income to feed your family if your job is gone? Jerry Robinson, author of Bankruptcy of Our Nation, and founder of Follow the Money Daily, enlightens us with the guiding principles to find that perfect secure home location or bug-out spot, and examines how to provide for your family with your own fresh & favorite foods and multiple streams of income both before and after the collapse!
