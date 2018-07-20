Welcome To The Economic Illusion, Here Is The Real Economy
The housing crisis in Australia is being exposed, it is much worse than everyone thinks. The economy is not improving, real wages are now stagnant for 2 months in a row, we are at the end of the central banking system and everything will begin to breakdown very rapidly. Mnuchin says the yield curve does not indicate a recession, soon it will be replaced with the new curve which has been manipulated to convince everyone that there is no recession. David Stockman says its time to blame the Fed for our problems not trade. Yes it is time to blame the central banks, it is time to break their hold on the system.
Posted by Bob Chapman
