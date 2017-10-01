Trump Invokes WAR WITH IRAN with ALL CAPS TWEET
The gloves are off as war with Iran Escalates over twitter! Tensions are brewing in the Middle East with all eyes on Iran as President Donald Trump continues to use Twitter as a technological weapon for waging psychological warfare. Seeing how Trump has flip flopped on his Iranian rhetoric over the years makes it’s more clear now than ever that Trump isn’t playing 6th dimensional chess here…he’s being played himself by the deep state who control his puppet strings and it’s time the American people snap out of their delusion and stop looking to the government to fix the problems that are caused by the government. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth points out the sheer hypocrisy and rhetoric coming from the Trump administration when it comes to the Iranian regime and the battle for the Middle East.
Posted by Bob Chapman
