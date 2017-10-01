Q ANON : Something BIG is about to DROP
This proves that Q is hope porn. He builds up your excitement and hooks you only to let you down and then he claims that "it's part of the plan, disinformation is necessary". The problem is not just the Democrats. It's the two party paradigm. Damn whoever this Q is, he's dangerous because he's very intelligent and manipulative. I'm not getting mad at any of you and I don't want to fight with anyone. Every single time I post my actual opinion on Q I get so much damn hate. I come here because I want to know what Q is telling people. Whoever this is, I can almost guarantee that they have hacking experience. Other than that I can't tell you specifically but I will try to find out.
Posted by Bob Chapman
