Trump - The EU is Our Foe
President Trump, in a special for “Face the Nation” on CBS said that the European Union is a foe. The lefties on Fox immediately freaked out and started wringing their hands while still clutched to their baby blankies – and yes, there are liberals on Fox. [insert] THANK GOD we finally have a president who understands what the problem with the European Union is – an evil globalist entity created for the express purpose of the destruction of the concept of nationalism. That’s what Brexit was all about – the Brits trying to escape the authoritarian bureaucracy of the European Union which would destroy the concepts of self-governance first written in the Magna Carta in 1215.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment