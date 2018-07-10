Trump Blasts Germany at NATO summit "Germany is a Captive of Russia"
US is a proxy/banana republic, Trump bombed Syria on fake pretext because Russia was getting too close to Isreal's(Rothschilds) golan height's oil theft opperations. US wants Syria so Russia can't run the gas line through Syria but for Qatar to run gas line through Syria which Assad has refused them. Trump is slaughtering Russian natives in Ukraine over Natural resources while the Bidens attempt to strong hold there. Trump is the queen's pawn as he plays into in the migrant child propaganda in the US that worked so incedibly for Europe.
