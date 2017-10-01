The Rothschild Dynasty Is Dumping US Assets! But Why? David Quintierri Explains
David Quintierri gives us a blunt and informative overview of the war on Gold and the Trump economy, we also learn about the latest moves regarding the Rothschild Dynasty and their quiet selling of US assets. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 00:45 What is the Rothschild dynasty buying and selling? 07:45 Bitcoin manipulation and the future of Blockchain technology 14:40 The war on Gold and the death of real wealth 19:00 Failure of the education system
