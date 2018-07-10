The Next Arms Race Will Not Be Nuclear It Will Be AI: Kenneth Ameduri
As usual, there is good, bad and ugly for AI. Knowing humans and what they do with free will, the bad and ugly are likely to be at the forefront. After all, isn't it all in the name of profits and making money and people come second or don't matter at all?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment