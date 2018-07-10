Did Hatch Reveal Trump’s Supreme’s Pick?
Yesterday Utah’s senior Senator, Orin Hatch, wrote a potentially revealing editorial in Utah’s most important newspaper, the Deseret News on the President’s upcoming pick for his next Supreme Court nominee. Hatch seems to indicate that President Trump’s pick will be a woman. [insert] Although it’s hard to imagine that Hatch could have made this mistake unintentionally, I think Amy Conney Barrett is by far the best choice. Not that I’m a legal expert, but just from a practical political perspective, Barrett was confirmed just 7 months ago as the newest federal judge on the 7th Circuit by a vote of 55 to 43. Especially interesting is that 3 Democrats voted for her as did all 52 Republicans. Two Democrats did not vote, the remaining 41 Democrats voted against her, as did the two Independents in the Senate. When Judge Kennedy first announced his retirement, the first thing I said to Beth was, “Trump has to pick a woman.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment