The Fed Goes All Out & Removes More Data To Shape The Economic Collapse Narrative
The BIS chief bashes cryptos, wants to know why people are trying to create their own currency. The BIS says cryptos do not meet the requirements for currency. Payroll numbers come in and the unemployment rate moves up to 4%. Labor participation rate are at 1970 levels. More part time jobs were added as retail stores close down and layoff people. The real estate bubble has popped in Manhattan, prices are coming down and people are having a difficult time selling their place. Russia places penalties on the US. The yield curve inverts and the Fed decides to get rid of this type of data because it is misleading. The Fed pushes the agenda to remove all information that will show the Fed was responsible for the economy collapsing.
Posted by Bob Chapman
