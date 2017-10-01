The Deep State Criminals Just Went ALL IN -- THIS IS WAR.
Time to catch up on Q, the great awakening and the deep state WAR against our lawfully elected President with anons from Patriot's Soapbox. John Brennan, James Clapper, Robert Mueller and James Comey are deep state agents rivaled only in their treachery by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Podesa and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Brennan and the mockingbird mainstream media's hysteria over Trump's meeting with Putin illustrates that the deep state is now engaged in all out war against the President, the Constitution and the American people. Joins us as we discuss the latest.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment