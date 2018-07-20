Economic Collapse Warning! Expert Warns Of Dollar Collapse & Devastating Stock Market CRASH!
The most incredible video of the coming economic collapse and the next great depression and dollar crisis. When this bubble finally bursts, will we witness the biggest dollar collapse and stock market crash in U.S. history? “The bigger they come, the harder they fall” is a well used phrase, but I think that it is very appropriate in this case. From a low of 6,443.27 on March 6th, 2009, we have seen the Dow nearly quadruple in value since the last economic collapse and financial crisis. It has been a remarkable run, and it has lasted far longer than virtually any of the experts anticipated. But what goes up must come down eventually. This stock market bubble was almost entirely fueled by easy money from the Federal Reserve, and now that easy money has been cut off and the next economic collapse and dollar crash is on the horizon. For instance, when Ron Paul told CNBC that the biggest stock market crash is imminent he was strongly criticized for it, but he was 100 percent correct... This market is in the “biggest bubble in the history of mankind,” and when it bursts, it could cut the stock market in half. Many other analyst and expert saying the same that economic collapse is imminent and its time to prepare. What 'Economic Collapse ' means: An economic collapse is a complete breakdown of a national, regional or territorial economy. An economic collapse is essentially a severe version of an economic depression, where an economy is in complete distress for years, or possibly even decades. A total economic collapse is characterized by economic depression, civil unrest and highly increased poverty levels. Hyperinflation, stagflation and financial-market crashes can all be causes. Government intervention is usually necessary to bring an economy back from collapse, but can often be slow to remedy the problem. The Great Depression in the United States is a prime example of an economic collapse. The 1929 stock market crash brought on a collapse that lasted for many years and saw high levels of poverty. Well-known economist John Maynard Keynes claimed this was from the total lack of government involvement in the economy or the financial markets. Definition of 'Stock Market Crash' A stock market crash is a rapid and often unanticipated drop in stock prices. A stock market crash can be a side effect of major catastrophic events, economic crisis or the collapse of a long-term speculative bubble. Reactionary public panic about a stock market crash can also be a major contributor to it.
