Russian Deep State Controlled Troops Prepping to Take Dowm US Grid
In theory, OT systems are "air-gapped" from IT systems, with no network connections between the two. But with the exception of nuclear power plants, which strictly regulate their operational systems' disconnection from outside networks, that air-gap is often more permeable than it ought to be, says Galina Antova, a co-founder of the industrial control system security firm Claroty. She says that Claroty has never analyzed an industrial control facility's setup and not found a "trivial" way in to its OT systems. "Just by mapping the network, we can see the pathway from IT to OT," she says. "There are ways of getting in."
Posted by Bob Chapman
