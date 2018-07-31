Paul Craig Roberts Interview Jul 31, 2018

Jason Liosatos Outside The Box talk with Paul Craig Roberts former US treasury assistant secretary and
Wall Street Journal Editor. We discuss the plot to overthrow Trump, and
that Comey, Clapper and Brennan should be immediately arrested for
treason against the President. We also talk about Putin, Julian Assange,
and our global casino mental asylum that has become dangerously normal.
