Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Paul Craig Roberts Interview Jul 31, 2018



 Jason Liosatos Outside The Box talk with Paul Craig Roberts former US treasury assistant secretary and Wall Street Journal Editor. We discuss the plot to overthrow Trump, and that Comey, Clapper and Brennan should be immediately arrested for treason against the President. We also talk about Putin, Julian Assange, and our global casino mental asylum that has become dangerously normal.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)