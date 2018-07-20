NSA Surveillance - Five Years Later

Exactly five years ago, I wrote a column about the weaponization of the
intelligence community and their targeting of American citizens.
Specifically, targeting those individuals who they deemed to be a threat
to the rogue regime under Barack Hussein Obama, rogue elements of the
CIA under John Brennan, and the NSA.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment