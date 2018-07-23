Mexico Put On Alert As Truck with Radioactive Materials Gets Stolen
Mexico placed its capital and 10 states on alert after thieves stole a vehicle with a container full of radioactive materials. A private company employee left it in the back of his pickup truck. “If you see the container, don’t open it,” the head of the nation’s civil protection agency Luis Felipe Puente tweeted on Sunday as he announced the alert. The agency, tasked with securing the public’s well-being, reported that the stolen substance presents a “low risk” but can cause cancer and other permanent health damage to any person who might try to open the container or be in contact with it “for a few hours.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
