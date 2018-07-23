Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Economic Conflict Begins Between China And The United States







 In this video, Luke Rudkowski and Jason Bermas of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on of the economic conflict that has begun between China And The United States. As this begins we can only hope that these economic sanctions do not lead to a greater conflict, one military in nature, especially now that the United States has sent two of their ships to Taiwan for the first time in a decade.











