Kiribati is the first country to disapear due to Global Warming


The Tropical Paradise Being Swallowed By The Pacific





Surviving Paradise: This island of Kiribati is under threat of being submerged by rising sea levels. The local population of now more than a few thousand are helpless in the face of climate change, turning to God for their salvation.















