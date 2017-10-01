Kiribati is the first country to disapear due to Global Warming
The Tropical Paradise Being Swallowed By The Pacific
Surviving Paradise: This island of Kiribati is under threat of being submerged by rising sea levels. The local population of now more than a few thousand are helpless in the face of climate change, turning to God for their salvation.
