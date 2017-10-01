How To Connect To The FREE INTERNET And Live As A CRYPTO LIFER with FREOS
“This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill—you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes".
The red pill from Freos is designed to unplug you from the matrix of internet control while giving you the ability to be both secure and anonymous at the same time. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Bob Stanley of Freos about how one can use the Freos Red Pill to enter a new decentralized internet which even has the ability to trade in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dash.
Posted by Bob Chapman
