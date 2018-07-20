IT'S A MIRACLE: Even Leftists Are WAKING UP! #Walkaway #GreatAwakening -- Bob Kudla
It's really happening. Tens of THOUSANDS of people on the Left are beginning to recognize the total moral bankruptcy and lunacy of the hardcore fringe Left - and they are disavowing the fascism they are seeing, in droves. The #GreatAwakening meet #WalkAway as REAL PEOPLE who care about the Constitution and our Bill of Rights meet in the middle for the GOOD of our nation and our future! Bob Kudla from Trade Genius joins me to discuss.
Posted by Bob Chapman
