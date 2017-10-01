It's funny how western nations are accused of being the most racist countries and yet the Asian countries are some of the least tolerant on Earth. Japan, China, both Koreas and many other nations in that region are openly racist and against multiculturalism. I don't support the racism but I do understand why they try hard to protect their cultures and I think it is to their credit they do this. They want anyone who lives in their country to adopt their basic values and they will not bend on this issue, yet we rarely hear the far left people criticizing these countries for doing this. I guess it's difficult to utilize the standard talking points when they're dealing with non-western nations.
Posted by Bob Chapman
