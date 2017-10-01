Aldous Huxley and Brave New World: The Dark Side of Pleasure
The common citizen doesn't know what truth or freedom is anymore. They are conditioned what they should like, and they believe what they like to believe. People are so enslaved they don't know how to think. They are less human.
