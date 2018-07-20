Is TRUMP-ism hijacking the REPUBLICAN PARTY?
Donald Trump represents a paradigm shift in the ideological base of the Republican Party (also known as the GOP). Both the rethoric and the practices have changed. In the last months, we are witnessing a clash between the old-style Republicans, followers of the Reagan doctrine that combined moral rectitude and free market capitalism, and a new generation that stands for Trump-ism. Prominent figures of the GOP like Paul Ryan have already left their political careers. All of this said… What are the main differences between the old and the new Republican Party? How can we explain this change? How is this gonna affect 2018 midterm elections? Is Donald Trump hijacking the Republican Party? We will answer all of this questions in this video.
