How Saudi Arabia Financed Global Terror







  1% of Saudi Arabia is good for agriculture and 70% of the country desert and good for nothing. it imports 80% of its food and 90% dependent on oil and a population rapidly growing and 70% of students study sharia instead of science so imagine what will happen once oil runs out. they need to change their education system before it is too late﻿br />








