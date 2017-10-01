How Saudi Arabia Financed Global Terror

1% of Saudi Arabia is good for agriculture and 70% of the country desert and good for nothing. it imports 80% of its food and 90% dependent on oil and a population rapidly growing and 70% of students study sharia instead of science so imagine what will happen once oil runs out. they need to change their education system before it is too latebr />
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment